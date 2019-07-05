LANSING, Mich. – Lansing Lugnuts reliever Cre Finfrock has been one of the stingiest arms in the Midwest League this season but on Friday night the Great Lakes Loons nearly exposed him for the first time in their ninth-inning comeback effort. Ultimately, Finfrock struck out Jacob Amaya looking and Lansing escaped at home with a 5-4 win.
Griffin Conine carried the Lugnuts offense going 3-for-4 accounting for four of Lansing’s five runs. All three of his hits came off Loons reliever Jose Chacin (L, 6-6) who allowed five runs in five innings.
Headlining the game for Great Lakes was Jack Little and Romer Cuadrado. Little was the Dodgers’ fifth-round pick this summer out of Stanford. He became the first 2019 Dodgers draft pick to join the Loons and threw an expected three innings of near-perfect baseball (3.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K). Cuadrado was making his return from the Arizona League. He began the season in Great Lakes but was sent down earlier in the year. In his return, the Venezuelan outfielder went 3-for-4 with a solo HR.
After an eight-run performance on Thursday, the Loons’ offense was held in check in the series finale on Friday. Sean Wymer (W, 4-7) quieted Loons bats going five innings and ceding one run on three hits and three walks.
The Loons return home on Saturday to begin a three-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Gates open at Dow Diamond at six.
