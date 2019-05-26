MIDLAND, Mich. – Ask any of the couple hundred Lou E’s Kids Club presented by MidMichigan Health members who were in attendance, and they’ll say they got to meet their heroes and will fall asleep with their autographed baseball from Luke Heyer or James Outman tonight. They won’t remember that the Fort Wayne TinCaps got the better of the Great Lakes Loons 12-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Some young fans even got to be a part of the in-game experience for the first time. The future of the Fun Flock promotions team looks bright. Jerry O’Donnell’s job as the stadium public address announcer may be in jeopardy. And who knows, Ashley VanOchten might have a full-time sidekick with the help she received as the on-field host. Thanks to 15 of our new friends for joining in the fun with us!
They say you can’t win them all. And I suppose the Loons current record, 30-17, is perfect evidence of that. Which is why taking one on the chin is going to happen once in a while. When the league’s top hitter Xavier Edwards, who’s hitting .369 this season, goes 4-for-5 to power a 15-hit offensive output, you’d expect the TinCaps to get the victory.
Ryan Weathers, who’s the San Diego Padres’ 1st round pick from last year’s MLB Draft and No. 13 prospect according to Baseball America, only lasted three innings in his start for Fort Wayne, but allowed just one baserunner.
The Loons managed six hits and drew four walks. Jair Camargo had a multi-hit performance going 2-for-3 with a walk. But when the TinCaps hang three runs on the scoreboard in three separate innings, that’s going to be tough to top on any night.
It continues to be a hotly-contested race for 1st half playoff spots in the Midwest League Eastern Division. With three weeks left before the All-Star Break, the Loons remain in 1st place with the Lake County Captains and Bowling Green Hot Rods applying pressure. The Loons will face Lake County and Bowling Green each one more time over the final 20 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.