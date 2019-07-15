PEORIA, Ill. – Another steamy day in central Illinois brought another victory for the Great Lakes Loons on Monday afternoon. After two high-scoring games to begin the series, a pitcher’s duel took center-stage in the rubber match at Dozer Park. Jose Martinez led the way for the Loons in a 3-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs.
Martinez (W, 7-1) backed-up a career-high seven innings his last time out with another seven-inning performance on Monday. The 20-year-old allowed just one run as he struck out a season-high seven.
The Loons and Chiefs played scoreless into the sixth inning when Peoria was first to break through on an RBI-single for Ivan Herrera. In the next half inning, Tre Todd hit his first home run of the year for Great Lakes to tie the game. In the eighth inning, the Loons stepped in front thanks to consecutive run-scoring fielder’s choices by Todd and Josh McLain.
Peoria has been a struggling pitching staff in the second half but coincidentally enough the Loons took advantage of one of their best arms in the victory. Southpaw Evan Sisk (L, 1-5) came into the game with a 2.54 ERA but gave up three runs on five hits in less than two innings.
After beginning last week with an 8-10 record post All-Star Break, the Loons 5-1 road trip gives them a bit of a cushion above the .500 mark heading into a homestand against Clinton (Marlins) and Burlington (Angels) this week. First, the Loons enjoy an off-day on Tuesday then get back to baseball on Wednesday with first pitch at Dow Diamond scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night w/ FIREWORKS
July 20: 9 Innings of Winning w/ Zooperstars! and FIREWORKS
July 21: Inclusion Day
July 22: Skip Work Day
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
