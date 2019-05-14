MIDLAND, Mich. – Our visitors chose to show no mercy on Tuesday night, just like someone else we know.
The Great Lakes Loons could muster just three hits en route to a 4-3 loss at the hand of the Dayton Dragons at Dow Diamond. Yes, baseball players watch Game of Thrones, too.
One of the storylines through the early part of the season with this team has been drawing walks (they lead MiLB) and they drew seven more against Dayton. It wasn’t enough as they left six runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. I guess that’s not as bad as leaving 11 on base and going 1-for-14 like the Dragons did. But hey, a win is a win.
Jair Camargo flexed some muscle in the bottom of the 6th inning as he launched his second home run of the season and his first in front of the home crowd. The 19-year-old from Colombia is in his first year playing at the full-season level after spending the last three seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers lower levels.
In relief, Brett de Geus was a bright spot pitching to near perfection not allowing a run or a hit in 2.1 innings and three strikeouts.
No matter the results around the rest of the Midwest League, the Loons (20-14) will still hold at least a share of 1st place in the Eastern Division when the sun comes up on Wednesday morning. Three other teams make up the strong top half of the division: Lake County Captains, South Bend Cubs, Bowling Green Hot Rods.
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
Jair Camargo: 1-for-4, HR, RBI
Miguel Vargas: 1-for-3, RBI
Leonel Valera: 1-for-4, RBI
Dan Robinson: 3 walks
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
May 15: School Kids Day with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.; the perfect 5-0 Great Lakes Camels will be in action
May 24: Feel Good Friday Kickoff; postgame Koozie Giveaway & concert with Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions
May 25: 3 Millionth Fan Celebration with $5,000 grand prize; postgame Fireworks Loontacular
May 26: Lou E’s Kids Club Takeover
May 27: Military Appreciation Day feat. the first game-worn jersey auction of the season
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
