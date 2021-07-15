Loons in first place after 10-3 win against Dayton Posted 20 min ago Posted 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a 10 to 3 victory against the Dayton Dragons, the Great Lakes Loons are in first place for the first time all season in the High-A Central Standings. The Loons have a record of 35 wins and 28 losses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Loon Sport Locations Midland Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News WNEM news anchor Meg McLeod ties the knot with former reporter David Custer Posted Jul 10, 2021 In a private afternoon ceremony in northern lower Michigan, news anchor Meg McLeod married former news reporter Andrew Keller on Saturday. News 2 dead after 12-hour standoff with police in White’s Beach neighborhood Stephen Borowy, James Paxson Posted 14 hrs ago Two men are dead, following a nearly 12-hour standoff with police in White’s Beach neighborhood in Arenac County. Us World News 'We all quit': Burger King sign goes viral after employees announce their resignations Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer Updated Jul 13, 2021 A Burger King sign has gone viral after a group of employees used it to announce their resignations. Us World News Elderly woman attacked by Walmart employee speaks out By Alejandra Palacios Perez WDJT Updated Jul 11, 2021 The elderly woman who police say was repeatedly punched by a 17-year-old Walmart employee on Wednesday, July 7, is speaking out about the incident, saying this situation could have been avoided. News Whitmer announces first 4 sweepstakes winners Anna Muckenfuss Posted Jul 14, 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first four winners of the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes. News Mother of daughter found dead in Saginaw heartbroken to learn how she passed away James Felton, James Paxson Posted Jul 9, 2021 Nala Wallace, 23, was found dead on the front porch of a Saginaw home last week.
