MIDLAND, Mich. – Add it all up and you have 19 runs on 25 hits. There were nine walks issued, three batters were hit by a pitch, three wild pitches, a balk, four home runs and 19 runners left on base. By the way, two of those long balls were back-to-back bombs from James Outman and Luke Heyer in the 9th to make it a one-run game.
The Great Lakes Loons pushed it until the very end, putting the go-ahead and winning runs on base, but ultimately fell 10-9 to the Fort Wayne TinCaps on at Dow Diamond.
Entering play on Thursday night, the Loons had scored 560 runs so far this year. The next closest team in the Midwest League had 502. They have now scored six or more runs in 53 of their 106 games (50%). But, with the loss they’re now 49-4 when scoring six or more runs.
Outman (9) and Heyer (13) both homered for the second consecutive night, with Heyer also turning in a three-hit performance and scoring three runs. Jair Camargo, Gersel Pitre and Justin Yurchak each drove in two runs apiece. Chris Roller, the team-leader in batting average, recorded three more hits.
One of the better pitchers in the MWL started the game for the Loons, but Jose Martinez (L, 8-2) did not have his best stuff allowing eight runs (five earned) in 3.2 innings pitched. The bullpen continued its strong efforts in 2019, though, as Yeison Cespedes and Joel Inoa proceeded to allow just two runs over the final 5.1 innings.
On top of all of that, the Loons fell two minutes short of setting the franchise record for longest 9-inning game playing 3 hours and 48 minutes. The record was set last season on July 2 against these very same TinCaps.
