MIDLAND, Mich. – On back-to-back days, the Loons’ offense got off to a hot start but sputtered late. Great Lakes strung together just three hits in a 3-2 loss to Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.
Hunter Feduccia got the scoring started with a double in the bottom of the first inning that brought Romer Cuadrado home to give the Loons an early 1-0 lead. With the TinCaps sending out 21-year-old pitcher Brandon Komar for his first career start, it seemed like things could snowball for the Loons offense. Jacob Amaya blasted a solo home run to left field in the third inning to extend the lead to 2-0. After that homer, the Loons picked up just one hit the rest of the way.
The TinCaps offense wouldn’t stay silent for long. Michael Curry took Loons starter Robinson Ortiz (L, 1-3) deep with a man on base to tie the game at 2 in the fourth inning. Fort Wayne took the lead for good an inning later on an RBI groundout from Xavier Edwards.
Ortiz threw six innings for the Loons, allowing all three TinCaps runs with six strikeouts and a walk. Mark Washington, Jasiel Alvino and Joel Inoa each threw a scoreless inning out of the Loons bullpen but the offense couldn’t provide any run support to help the cause.
With the loss, the Loons have dropped back-to-back series for the first time since mid-April. They’ll take on the TinCaps for the series finale on Monday night at Dow Diamond, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
