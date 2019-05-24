MIDLAND, Mich. – Where do we begin? The Great Lakes Loons hadn’t played a home game since May 15. During their recent nine-game road trip in the state of Michigan, they came back with seven wins in their back pocket. And what do they do upon their return? Crush a season-high 20 hits en route to a 7-0 shutout victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night.
For the Loons (29-16), just one player went without a multi-hit game and that was Dillon Paulson. But, like many other games for the patient first baseman, he drew the only two walks for Great Lakes in the game while adding a double.
Niko Hulsizer has been getting a lot of the headlines recently and rightfully so. Entering the game, the burly outfielder with the blonde dreadlocks was leading the league in home runs (12), slugging percentage (.616) and on-base plus slugging (1.012). I guess there were a few guys that wanted in on the action.
Chris Roller was one of three players to go 3-for-5 and smacked his 5th home run of the season. Jair Camargo and Dan Robinson, hitting in the eight and nine spots of the lineup, also produced a trio of base knocks. No player had more than a single RBI in the game.
All that was needed was the bottom of the 1st inning when the Loons jumped on Fort Wayne starter Sam Keating (L, 1-2) to the tune of five runs on six hits. The duo of Andre Jackson (W, 4-1) and Jose Martinez (SV, 4) would take it from there for Loons.
Jackson, who’s pitching like he wants a trip to South Bend for the Midwest League All-Star Game, threw six scoreless innings allowing just two baserunners all night. His 1.91 ERA through nine starts is 3rd-best in the league. Martinez has now not allowed a run in four of his last five relief appearances.
