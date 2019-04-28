DAYTON, Ohio – The Great Lakes Loons exploded for 14 runs on 19 hits in a 14-4 victory over the Dayton Dragons at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon. The Loons have now won three games in a row for the first time this season and earn their second outright series victory of the year in doing so.
Multiple season-highs were achieved for Great Lakes in the victory including total runs (14), hits (19), runs in an inning (8), hits in an inning (9) and hit between both teams (24).
The Sixth Inning
In order, Dayton was unable to record an out until the tenth batter of the frame… the inning started:
Leonel Valera single, Dan Robinson double, Miguel Vargas two-RBI single, Jair Camargo hit by pitch, Jacob Amaya RBI single, Dillon Paulson RBI single, Romer Cuadrado RBI single, James Outman single, Luke Heyer RBI single.
Not to be overshadowed by all the offense, Loons starter Josiah Gray dazzled against his former organization. Gray was traded to the Dodgers by the Reds in December of last year in a deal that sent Yasiel Puig and others to Cincinnati. The 21-year-old right hander was throwing against a ton of his former teammates and became the first Loons starter to log six innings in a start this season. Gray (W, 1-0) allowed one run on three hits and a walk, striking out six.
James Marinan, a former Dodgers farmhand, started the game for Dayton and allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Marinan (L, 1-2) gave way to Alexis Diaz who gave up six earned runs while only recording two outs.
The Loons (11-12) improve to 4-0 in day games this season while averaging nine runs in such contests. Dayton (8-15) has now lost four of their last five games.
Seven Loons with multi-hit performances
Vargas: 3-for-6, R, 2 RBI
Amaya: 3-for-6, 2 R, 2B, RBI
Outman: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI
Heyer: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
Robinson: 2-for-5, 2 2B
Camargo: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, HBP
Cuadrado: 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI
Monday is a league-wide off day before the Loons get back to Dow Diamond and start a six-game homestand against the Beloit Snappers (Athletics) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers). Tuesday’s first pitch against the Snappers is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EDT.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
