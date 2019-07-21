MIDLAND, Mich. – You’ll take runs whenever you can get them. That’s obvious. But when you can hang five runs on your opponent in the 1stinning, that’s going to bode well for you later in the game. That’s exactly what the Great Lakes Loons did on Sunday as they hung on for an 8-5 victory against the Burlington Bees.
While the Loons move to 20-games over .500 at 58-38 this season, still the best record in the Midwest League Eastern Division, and with a playoff spot already clinched, there’s new players from this year’s Los Angeles Dodgers draft class joining the team each day that’s making for exciting baseball here in the 2nd half of the season.
Every batter in the Loons lineup stepped to the plate in the 1st inning against Burlington starter Robinson Pina with runs scoring on singles by Jacob Amaya and Kody Hoese and doubles from Jair Camargo and Justin Yurchak.
Camargo had one of his best games of the season for the Loons going 3-for-4 with a double, driving in two runs and scoring two of his own. The 20-year-old from Colombia is the latest in a long line of promising catching prospects for the Dodgers that includes Hunter Feduccia (’19), Keibert Ruiz (’17) and Will Smith (’16).
On the mound, the best starter in the Loons rotation Jose Martinez was cruising as he faced the minimum thru three innings. However, he wasn’t able to make it out of the 5th inning after facing some adversity. Justin Bruihl (W, 1-0) and Jasiel Alvino (SV, 3) picked up where Mark Washington left off and allowed just three baserunners over the final four innings to preserve the win.
After making their Single-A debuts on Saturday night, Kody Hoese got his first hit as a Loon and drove in his second run. Michael Busch, who carries a reputation for being a patient hitter during his time in Chapel Hill with North Carolina, drew three more walks on Sunday to bring his total to five through just two games. Both players were drafted in the 1st round by the Dodgers in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.