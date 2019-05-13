MIDLAND, Mich. – After an unplanned hiatus in early May, the Great Lakes Loons dove back into their winning ways with a tight 3-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Monday night at Dow Diamond. The Loons had their previous road series against the Quad Cities River Bandits cancelled due to the flooding of the Mississippi River. So before Monday, the last time they were in action was last Wednesday.
The win was the 13th victory in the last 15 games for the Loons (20-13) as they continue to be one of the hottest teams in the Midwest League. With the victory, Great Lakes ensures that they will enter Tuesday with at least a share of 1st place in the Eastern Division. There is a little over a month remaining in the 1st half of the season, with two playoff appearances in each division up for grabs.
Without Andre Jackson on the mound, who knows how the night might have gone. But thankfully, he decided to tie a career-high with 10 strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work. The former 12th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers last struck out 10 batters on July 15, 2018, with the Arizona League Dodgers.
Hunter Feduccia stepped up with Leonel Valera on third base and produced an all-important sacrifice fly to score Valera to break a 2-2 deadlock in the bottom of the 7th inning.
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
Andre Jackson: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO
Miguel Vargas: 3-for-4, 2B, R
Jacob Amaya: 2-for-4, RBI, R
Dan Robinson: 2-for-3, RBI
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
May 14: Two-fer Tuesday feat. any ladies cap & tank top for $24.99, plus two stadium hot dogs for $6
May 15: School Kids Day with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.; the perfect 5-0 Great Lakes Camels will be in action
May 24: Feel Good Friday Kickoff; postgame Koozie Giveaway & concert with Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions
May 25: 3 Millionth Fan Celebration with $5,000 grand prize; postgame Fireworks Loontacular
May 26: Lou E’s Kids Club Takeover
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
