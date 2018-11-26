FLINT, MI – The Michigan Bucks of USL League Two are moving to Flint and Genesee County. And now the team’s name is in the hands of its fans!
Will the club be re-named or will it remain as the Michigan Bucks? Fans will decide in a naming contest running through December 15. Fans can cast their naming suggestion by going to www.bucks2flint.com or by mailing their choice to: Bucks2Flint, 615 South Saginaw Street, Suite 8018, Flint, MI 48502.
The team is excited to have fans of all ages participate by either selecting the existing Michigan Bucks name, logo and colors or choosing their own new ideas, including a new name, logo and colors to fit the team’s new home in Flint and Genesee County. The winner will receive four VIP season tickets with VIP parking passes to the inaugural season and a team autographed jersey... in addition to being recognized at the press conference where the team’s name, logo and look will be unveiled.
“We encourage parents and families to join in, as well as helping children under the age of 18 complete the entry,” said team president, Costa Papista. “The team now belongs to Flint, Genesee County and all of mid-Michigan. We want to make sure our fans have a chance to be a part of this moment by participating in the naming contest. We expect the franchise to establish a long, successful history of its own, right here in Flint and Genesee County.”
Long a staple of metro Detroit, the Bucks’ move is historic, as is the newly renovated Atwood Stadium, on the campus of Kettering University, where they will now play.
Vote today by going to www.bucks2flint.com. Write-in paper entries must include name, mailing address, day and evening phone numbers and email address (if available). Each entry must include the following:
- New Team name and colors
- Description of new crest//logo/shield concept
- Reason for the new name, colors and logo idea
The contest runs through December 15. Limit one (1) entry per name.
