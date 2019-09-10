Several Mid-Michigan high school teams are already leading their football division and sports experts are predicting their success.
The Associated Press ranked the top 10 teams in each division.
The AP released the following results of their football poll.
In Division 1 Davison High School is tied for 6th.
In Division 2 Midland High School is in 4th.
In Division 3 Mt Pleasant High School is in 5th.
In Division 4 Flint Powers is 5th.
In Division 5 Frankenmuth is tied for 5th, Clare is in 8th, and Saginaw Swan Valley is in 10th.
In Division 6 Ithaca is in first, Montrose is in 5th and Flint Hamady is in 6th.
In Division 7 New Lothrop is in first and Elkton-Pigeon Bay Porter is tied for 9th.
In Division 8 Saginaw Lutheran Seminary is in 2nd, Harbor Beach is in 4th, Saginaw Nouvel is in 5th and Ubly is in 6th.
