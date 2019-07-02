MIDLAND, MICH. – Former Northwood University pitcher Max Bain has signed a professional contract with the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.
Bain is coming a pair of standout seasons for the Timberwolves. He has gone 13-3 with a 3.66 ERA, striking out 132 batters in 123 innings. This season, Bain was named First Team All-GLIAC, finishing the year with seven wins and a team-best 78 strikeouts. He threw the second no-hitter in school history April 6 at Parkside. For his no-hitter, he was named the NCBWA Division II National Pitcher of the Week.
Bain is the second Northwood player to join a professional baseball team this summer – David Vinsky was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals of Major League Baseball.
Northwood finished the year 33-21 overall, with the 33 wins standing as the third-most in school history. NU made the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third consecutive season.
