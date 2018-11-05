OVERVIEW – DELTA COLLEGE
SCORE: Northwood Timberwolves 110, Delta College Pioneers 77
RECORDS: Northwood (0-0), Delta College (0-0)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood ends exhibition season with a 110-77 victory over Delta College (November 5).
FIRST HALF
- Northwood started strong out of the gates, scoring 14 of the first 19 points nearly five minutes into the game. The Timberwolves continued to score at will, building their lead to 30-16 by the halfway point.
- NU continued to shoot with authority, pushing the lead over 20 points at 49-28 with five minutes to play. The lead was eventually 56-38 at the break.
- Delta College shot 43.2 percent from the field (16-37), sinking just 36.4 percent of their attempts from behind the arc (4-11).
- Northwood made a sparkling 59.5 percent of their attempts (22-37) and 43.8 percent from three-point range (7-16).
SECOND HALF
- Northwood picked up right where they left off at the start of the second, going on a 16-6 run to extend the lead to 30 five minutes in.
- The Timberwolves were never challenged the rest of the way, as they kept their edge above 25 points for the majority of the second half and cruised to a victory.
- NU maintained their red-hot shooting in the second half, sinking 55.3 percent of their attempts (21-38). They made 31.3 percent of their attempts from behind the arc (5-16).
- The Pioneers made modest improvements, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor (20-35) and 30 percent from three-point range (3-10).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Delta College .438 (28-64), Northwood .573 (43-75)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Delta College .333 (7-21), Northwood .375 (12-32)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Delta College .609 (14-23), Northwood .522 (12-23)
- REBOUNDS: Delta College 30 (12 offensive), Northwood 53 (22 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Delta College 12/16, Northwood 31/14
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Delta College 40, Northwood 58
- BENCH POINTS: Delta College 21, Northwood 41
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Delta College 15, Northwood 15
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- David Jelinek: 25 points, four rebounds, one assist, two blocks
- Trey McBride: 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal
- Tanner Reha: 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal
UP NEXT
The Timberwolves will travel to Saginaw Valley State University for the GLIAC-GLVC Challenge Delta College this weekend (November 9-10). They will take on the Indianapolis Greyhounds on Friday (Nov. 9). Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Copyright Northwood University 2018. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.