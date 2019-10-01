EAST LANSING, Mich. – Oct. 1 – Here is a list of Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the fifth week of the season.
Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.
Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.
Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1
To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football page of the MHSAA Website.
The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.
11-Player Playoff Listing
1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 3-2, 52.800
2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 5-0, 89.600
3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 4-1, 76.000
4. East Kentwood, 2673, 3-2, 55.800
5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 3-2, 59.000
6. Rockford, 2443, 5-0, 94.400
7. Lake Orion, 2416, 4-1, 83.800
8. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 5-0, 97.600
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 3-2, 50.800
10. Brighton, 2224, 4-1, 76.000
11. Dearborn, 2152, 3-2, 56.000
12. Plymouth, 2090, 5-0, 94.400
13. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 3-2, 55.600
14. West Bloomfield, 2042, 4-1, 85.400
15. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 3-2, 65.600
16. Hartland, 2021, 3-2, 55.800
17. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-2, 53.800
18. Hudsonville, 1930, 4-1, 75.600
19. Detroit Western, 1888, 3-2, 45.400
20. Saline, 1861, 4-1, 70.800
21. Utica Ford, 1812, 3-2, 57.000
22. Lapeer, 1792, 4-1, 77.400
23. Grandville, 1719, 5-0, 102.400
24. Holt, 1713, 3-2, 63.200
25. Rochester Adams, 1710, 4-1, 74.200
26. Davison, 1694, 5-0, 97.600
27. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 3-2, 59.000
28. Belleville, 1692, 5-0, 86.400
29. Romeo, 1692, 4-1, 75.600
30. Traverse City West, 1663, 3-2, 59.000
31. Waterford Mott, 1658, 3-2, 55.400
32. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 3-2, 57.200
33. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 5-0, 96.000
34. Warren Mott, 1513, 4-1, 71.000
35. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 3-2, 51.000
36. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 4-1, 85.400
37. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 3-2, 57.000
38. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 4-1, 70.600
39. Sterling Heights, 1464, 3-2, 52.800
40. Farmington *, 1444, 5-0, 89.600
41. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 5-0, 92.800
42. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 3-2, 55.200
43. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 3-2, 53.600
44. Traverse City Central, 1404, 4-1, 77.200
45. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-2, 52.200
46. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 4-1, 72.800
47. North Farmington, 1371, 5-0, 91.200
48. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 4-1, 74.200
49. Portage Central, 1359, 3-2, 56.800
50. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 5-0, 88.000
51. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 4-1, 82.200
52. Midland, 1309, 5-0, 89.600
53. Port Huron, 1309, 4-1, 67.800
54. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 4-1, 74.200
55. Oak Park, 1276, 4-1, 80.600
56. South Lyon, 1276, 5-0, 96.000
57. Portage Northern, 1274, 4-1, 74.200
58. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-2, 50.600
59. Jackson *, 1231, 3-2, 49.400
60. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 4-1, 77.600
61. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 4-1, 77.600
62. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 4-1, 74.400
63. Dexter, 1214, 4-1, 69.600
64. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 3-2, 49.050
65. Fenton, 1168, 4-1, 76.000
66. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 3-2, 58.800
67. Lowell, 1152, 3-2, 49.400
68. Byron Center, 1145, 5-0, 94.400
69. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-2, 50.800
70. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 3-2, 50.800
71. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 4-1, 81.200
72. Allen Park, 1127, 3-2, 54.000
73. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 3-2, 55.600
74. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-2, 50.000
75. East Lansing, 1119, 4-1, 84.000
76. Redford Thurston, 1084, 4-1, 69.600
77. Zeeland West, 1054, 4-1, 77.600
78. Pinckney, 1053, 4-1, 68.000
79. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 5-0, 88.000
80. Garden City, 1030, 3-2, 52.200
81. St. Joseph, 1019, 5-0, 84.800
82. Cedar Springs, 1018, 4-1, 73.800
83. DeWitt, 1013, 3-2, 62.200
84. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 3-2, 45.000
85. River Rouge *, 992, 4-1, 64.600
86. Mason, 964, 5-0, 83.200
87. East Grand Rapids, 959, 3-2, 47.800
88. Muskegon, 954, 5-0, 96.000
89. Flint Kearsley, 951, 4-1, 72.600
90. Zeeland East, 943, 4-1, 67.800
91. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 5-0, 97.067
92. Coldwater, 940, 4-1, 64.800
93. St. Johns, 938, 3-2, 54.200
94. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-2, 45.800
95. Riverview, 915, 3-2, 49.400
96. Trenton, 914, 3-2, 55.800
97. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 3-2, 52.400
98. Parma Western, 870, 4-1, 68.000
99. Marysville, 869, 3-2, 48.000
100. Edwardsburg, 856, 5-0, 84.800
101. Spring Lake, 856, 3-2, 44.600
102. Chelsea, 847, 5-0, 105.600
103. Fowlerville, 834, 5-0, 76.800
104. Marshall, 825, 3-2, 49.400
105. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 4-1, 59.800
106. Cadillac, 824, 3-2, 51.600
107. Redford Union, 823, 3-2, 50.600
108. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 3-2, 49.400
109. Carleton Airport, 815, 4-1, 66.200
110. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 3-2, 48.800
111. Imlay City, 780, 3-2, 39.400
112. Sparta, 780, 4-1, 69.400
113. St. Clair, 780, 5-0, 84.800
114. Hamilton, 778, 3-2, 46.200
115. Vicksburg, 764, 4-1, 61.600
116. Allendale, 756, 3-2, 46.000
117. Goodrich, 741, 4-1, 66.000
118. Milan, 738, 5-0, 78.400
119. North Branch, 736, 4-1, 56.800
120. Escanaba, 708, 4-1, 71.800
121. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 5-0, 85.600
122. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-2, 40.600
123. Otsego, 683, 3-2, 43.200
124. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 4-1, 66.200
125. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 4-1, 72.200
126. Detroit Country Day, 677, 5-0, 81.600
127. Paw Paw, 662, 5-0, 80.000
128. Ludington, 656, 4-1, 51.450
129. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 3-2, 52.600
130. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 4-1, 77.600
131. Williamston, 621, 3-2, 46.000
132. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 4-1, 67.400
133. Cheboygan, 605, 3-2, 44.000
134. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 4-1, 41.800
135. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 5-0, 79.200
136. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-2, 48.800
137. Benton Harbor, 598, 3-2, 48.700
138. Dowagiac, 596, 3-2, 46.400
139. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 3-2, 43.000
140. Portland, 580, 5-0, 84.800
141. Freeland, 579, 4-1, 69.600
142. Hancock, 579, 4-1, 48.400
143. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 5-0, 75.200
144. Essexville Garber, 561, 4-1, 58.200
145. Frankenmuth, 547, 5-0, 84.800
146. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 3-2, 43.000
147. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 5-0, 81.600
148. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 3-2, 41.400
149. Grant, 539, 3-2, 44.200
150. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-1, 59.400
151. Marine City, 521, 5-0, 81.600
152. Lansing Catholic, 520, 4-1, 66.400
153. Whitmore Lake, 520, 3-2, 27.000
154. Clawson, 515, 3-2, 37.200
155. Almont, 514, 5-0, 75.200
156. Hopkins, 514, 5-0, 73.600
157. Detroit Denby, 508, 5-0, 76.800
158. Berrien Springs *, 505, 5-0, 78.400
159. Olivet, 505, 5-0, 73.600
160. Dundee, 497, 3-2, 42.800
161. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 3-2, 51.000
162. Reed City, 490, 3-2, 45.800
163. Manistee, 487, 3-2, 35.000
164. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-2, 41.400
165. Richmond, 476, 5-0, 80.000
166. Central Montcalm, 457, 5-0, 76.800
167. Kingsley, 454, 5-0, 72.000
168. Onsted, 449, 3-2, 44.600
169. Montague, 446, 4-1, 58.400
170. Hillsdale, 445, 5-0, 78.400
171. Durand, 444, 3-2, 40.600
172. Clare, 442, 5-0, 75.200
173. Detroit Osborn, 441, 3-2, 47.200
174. Newaygo, 438, 3-2, 44.400
175. Menominee, 425, 4-1, 60.400
176. Tawas *, 421, 3-2, 34.600
177. Flint Hamady *, 420, 5-0, 65.600
178. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 3-2, 42.600
179. Constantine, 412, 4-1, 53.600
180. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 3-2, 41.600
181. Negaunee, 407, 3-2, 46.400
182. Jonesville, 395, 4-1, 48.800
183. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 4-1, 49.800
184. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 5-0, 65.600
185. Detroit Edison, 387, 3-2, 42.400
186. Sanford Meridian, 386, 4-1, 58.400
187. Harrison, 382, 3-2, 38.400
188. Blissfield, 381, 4-1, 68.000
189. Niles Brandywine, 378, 5-0, 72.000
190. Calumet, 377, 5-0, 75.200
191. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 4-1, 58.400
192. Montrose, 374, 4-1, 64.800
193. Hemlock, 367, 3-2, 46.800
194. Ithaca, 362, 5-0, 70.400
195. Morley Stanwood, 360, 3-2, 38.400
196. Delton Kellogg, 358, 3-2, 41.600
197. Manchester, 349, 3-2, 33.400
198. Grass Lake, 347, 5-0, 59.200
199. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 4-1, 66.400
200. Ravenna, 347, 4-1, 55.200
201. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-2, 34.800
202. Byron, 342, 3-2, 47.600
203. Hartford, 341, 3-2, 26.800
204. Kent City, 340, 3-2, 39.600
205. Laingsburg, 338, 3-2, 40.000
206. North Muskegon, 338, 3-2, 34.800
207. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 3-2, 51.200
208. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 5-0, 62.400
209. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 4-1, 42.200
210. Clinton, 328, 5-0, 68.800
211. Houghton Lake, 328, 3-2, 38.400
212. Schoolcraft, 328, 5-0, 70.400
213. L'Anse, 324, 4-1, 48.600
214. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 4-1, 60.000
215. Beaverton, 318, 5-0, 70.400
216. Charlevoix, 318, 4-1, 49.800
217. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 3-2, 31.950
218. Springport, 316, 3-2, 29.600
219. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 5-0, 96.000
220. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 4-1, 56.400
221. Homer, 307, 3-2, 42.800
222. New Lothrop, 307, 5-0, 75.200
223. Iron Mountain, 303, 5-0, 75.200
224. Detroit Central, 299, 4-1, 57.800
225. Oscoda, 295, 5-0, 60.800
226. Sandusky, 289, 3-2, 36.400
227. Detroit Community, 283, 4-1, 49.200
228. Mancelona, 282, 3-2, 33.600
229. Centreville, 281, 3-2, 32.000
230. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 4-1, 58.200
231. Harbor Springs, 279, 4-1, 43.400
232. Lawton, 275, 5-0, 59.867
233. Evart, 271, 3-2, 34.600
234. Cass City, 269, 4-1, 51.800
235. Cassopolis, 268, 5-0, 64.000
236. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-2, 35.600
237. Concord, 259, 3-2, 38.000
238. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 3-2, 39.400
239. Sand Creek, 256, 4-1, 56.800
240. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 3-2, 42.800
241. Beal City, 249, 5-0, 67.200
242. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 5-0, 76.800
243. Addison, 238, 4-1, 51.600
244. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 3-2, 33.400
245. West Iron County, 235, 4-1, 48.800
246. Gobles, 233, 3-2, 32.067
247. Reading, 232, 4-1, 52.000
248. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-1, 48.600
249. Bark River-Harris, 223, 3-2, 33.400
250. Ishpeming, 217, 3-2, 34.400
251. White Pigeon, 213, 5-0, 64.133
252. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 5-0, 65.600
253. Harbor Beach, 207, 5-0, 64.000
254. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-2, 28.000
255. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 4-1, 52.600
256. Ubly, 198, 4-1, 52.000
257. Breckenridge, 197, 4-1, 48.800
258. Merrill, 197, 3-2, 41.000
259. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 4-1, 45.200
260. Britton Deerfield, 188, 3-2, 39.200
261. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-1, 51.800
262. Mendon, 184, 4-1, 42.400
263. Fowler, 180, 5-0, 59.200
264. Pittsford, 176, 3-2, 24.600
265. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 4-1, 43.950
266. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 3-2, 39.800
267. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 3-2, 36.200
268. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 4-0, 60.000
269. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-2, 37.800
8-Player Playoff Listing
1. Morrice, 182, 5-0, 49.600
2. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 5-0, 49.600
3. Powers North Central, 107, 5-0, 49.600
4. Colon, 160, 5-0, 48.400
5. Suttons Bay, 205, 5-0, 47.733
6. Gaylord St. Mary, 162, 5-0, 47.467
7. Pellston, 173, 5-0, 47.467
8. Deckerville, 195, 5-0, 46.400
9. Pickford, 138, 4-1, 45.600
10. Martin, 187, 5-0, 45.200
11. Mio, 168, 4-1, 42.400
12. Climax-Scotts, 145, 4-1, 39.200
13. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 4-1, 39.000
14. Kingston, 197, 4-1, 37.600
15. Hillman, 124, 4-1, 37.400
16. Mayville, 193, 4-1, 36.000
17. Mesick, 193, 4-1, 35.800
18. Peck, 119, 4-1, 35.800
19. Brimley, 166, 4-1, 35.600
20. Onekama, 142, 4-1, 34.800
21. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 4-1, 34.200
22. Engadine, 108, 4-1, 32.600
23. Kinde North Huron, 126, 4-1, 32.600
24. Bellevue, 171, 3-2, 31.800
25. Posen, 71, 3-2, 31.800
26. Cedarville, 154, 3-2, 29.800
27. Vestaburg, 186, 4-1, 29.600
28. Camden-Frontier, 175, 3-2, 28.200
29. Brethren, 141, 3-2, 28.000
30. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-2, 27.000
31. Burr Oak, 70, 3-2, 26.800
32. Tekonsha, 159, 3-2, 26.600
33. Onaway, 182, 3-2, 25.200
34. International Academy of Flint, 185, 3-2, 24.800
35. Rapid River, 131, 2-3, 24.000
36. Hale, 113, 3-2, 23.400
37. Litchfield, 179, 3-2, 23.200
38. Newberry, 186, 3-2, 21.600
39. Webberville, 182, 2-3, 19.400
40. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-3, 17.800
41. Rudyard, 164, 2-3, 17.800
42. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 2-3, 17.600
43. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-3, 16.800
44. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-3, 16.200
45. Marion, 133, 2-3, 16.067
46. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-3, 16.000
47. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 2-3, 14.800
48. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-3, 13.567
49. Bay City All Saints, 136, 1-4, 13.400
50. Genesee, 179, 1-4, 12.400
51. Ashley, 90, 1-4, 12.200
52. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 1-4, 12.200
53. Bellaire, 122, 1-4, 11.000
54. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-3, 10.600
55. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 1-4, 10.200
56. Central Lake, 169, 1-4, 10.033
57. Atlanta, 74, 1-4, 9.800
58. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-4, 9.400
59. Ontonagon, 165, 1-4, 8.800
60. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-4, 8.400
61. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-4, 8.000
62. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy, 181, 1-4, 7.800
63. Baldwin, 106, 1-4, 7.600
64. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-4, 7.600
65. Waldron, 77, 1-4, 7.600
66. Lawrence, 180, 0-5, 3.200
67. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 0-5, 2.400
68. Caseville, 79, 0-5, 2.000
69. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 0-5, 1.800
70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-5, 1.200
71. Stephenson, 175, 0-5, 1.200
Copyright MHSAA 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.