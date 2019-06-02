STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) -- Miami's offense pounded 18 hits, including six homers, to beat Central Michigan 18-3 on Sunday in an elimination game of the Starkville regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Miami (41-19) advances to play Mississippi State for the regional championship.
The Hurricanes will have to beat Mississippi State twice -- once on Sunday night and again Monday -- to advance to the super regionals.
Miami didn't have much trouble beating Central Michigan, jumping out to a 14-2 lead by the end of the sixth inning. Alex Toral had four hits, including two homers and a double, and drove in four runs.
Brian Van Belle (10-2) earned the win, pitching eight innings and saving the Hurricanes' bullpen for two potential games against Mississippi State.
Central Michigan (47-14) couldn't score until the fifth inning after Miami had already built a substantial lead. Jordan Patty (4-3) took the loss, giving up eight runs over 3 2/3 innings.
