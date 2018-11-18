Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 66-47 victory over Providence and the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.
Jon Teske added 17 points for the Wolverines (5-0), who had three straight wins away from home in the past week.
David Duke had 12 points for Providence (3-2), which was held to just 28 percent shooting by a Michigan defense that has given up an average of 47 points per game.
Providence made just two of 18 shots from 3-point range.
Michigan, which had 15 3-pointers in its semifinal win on Saturday, was 6 of 18 from 3-point range. But the Wolverines outscored the Friars 32-22 in the paint, led by Brazdeikis and Teske, who converted 14 of their 24 shots.
Michigan led 35-22 after closing the first half on a 14-2 run. Consecutive 3-pointers from Isaiah Livers pushed the lead to 44-29, and the Wolverines pulled away late.
