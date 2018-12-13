Flint, MI (December 14, 2018)- The Michigan Bucks have announced that team Technical Director and former PDL Coach of the Year, Demir Muftari will return to lead the team’s first season in Flint this May. Joining Muftari will be Associate Head Coach Andy Wagstaff, a former Bucks player and coach himself. Retiring Head Coach Paul Thomas steps down after one year as the manager and four years as Muftari’s assistant.
Muftari has been a long time Bucks coaching staff member and is one of the most sought after coaching prospects in the country. Demir spent five seasons as the Bucks head coach (2013-2017) and won five national championships during that span, including two PDL North American titles (2014, 2016), two PDL Regular Season titles (2015, 2016) and the Hank Steinbrecher national championship (2017). In addition to being selected as the PDL Coach of the Year in 2016, Muftari also has been the Director of Coaching for the Vardar Soccer Club Developmental Academy and led the U17/18 boys to a national championship in 2010 while also being named US Soccer Developmental Academy Coach of the Year that same season.
Thomas was the Bucks assistant coach for those same five national titles with Muftari before being promoted to head coach last year. Thomas led the Bucks to their tenth national championship in 2018 by winning the Steinbrecher Cup last June in Hartford, CT. Thomas continues to coach for the Michigan Wolves Academy, while traveling the country teaching national coaching courses for US Soccer. “I am extremely grateful for all my time with the Bucks and the opportunity it gave me to work with so many talented young professional players the past five years. With my current coaching and teaching schedule balanced with my family life, it made for a very congested May-July for my family. And with the Bucks moving to Flint, I just didn’t think there was anyway I could make the full commitment to all of these important parts of my life. Somebody was going to feel they weren’t getting 100% effort and that just wouldn’t be right. I will continue to be as much a part of the Bucks organization moving forward and look forward to the exciting buzz that is already happening in Flint,” said Thomas.
Wagstaff is not only a familiar name to local soccer families in Michigan, but to Bucks fans as well. Andy was a player for the Bucks in the early years back in 1997 and served as an assistant coach under both Gary Parsons in 2010 and Muftari in 2013. Wagstaff also played under Parsons at Oakland University before playing professional indoor soccer for the Detroit Rockers and Detroit Neon.
As a coach, Wagstaff started Force FC back in 1993 and converted that club to what is now known as Liverpool FC International Academy of Michigan. Wagstaff won back to back national championships with his girls U18/19 teams.
Bucks Director of Coaching Gary Parsons was excited to welcome back both coaches, but sorry to lose Thomas for the season. “Paul did an excellent job with the teams over the past five years and earned the respect of all the players. He has a great future as a professional coach if he chooses to go that route. We are fortunate enough to have talented coaches like Demir and Andy available to step in on short notice.”
Muftari’s return this season will be for just one year and then he will resume his duties as the Bucks Technical Director. “I have committed to this summer to win more national championship and to groom Andy to take this team over for the foreseeable future. He is a very talented young coach who loves the challenge of working with high level players whose goal is to turn professional. This is a good fit for everyone and I am sure this year’s team will enjoy working with Andy the same way they enjoyed working with Paul. This year’s team is coming together nicely so we are excited to get back at it to bring an incredible amount of talent and excitement to Flint this summer,” concluded Muftari.
The Bucks begin their 24th season in the United Soccer League’s (USL) League Two (formerly PDL) this May when the team will play its home games at historic Atwood Stadium in downtown Flint. The team is currently finishing up their Name the Team contest for those that want to chime in on new possible name for the club in Flint, new colors or to keep the Michigan Bucks name, colors and heritage the same. To cast your vote, go to www.Bucks2Flint.com before midnight December 15th and enter your submission. The winner will receive VIP tickets, a team scarf and an autographed jersey from the inaugural season in Flint.
