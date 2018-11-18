EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to lead No. 11 Michigan State to a 101-33 victory against Tennessee Tech on Sunday, tying the largest margin of victory in program history.
Ward's status for the game was uncertain after missing the final 32 minutes of Wednesday's game against Louisiana-Monroe with a right ankle sprain.
Michigan State (3-1) had a 19-0 run to close first half, and an 11-0 run to open the second half for a 53-14 lead.
Tennessee Tech (0-5) had closed the deficit to 23-14 with a Corey Tillery 3-pointer with 7:42 left in the first half until the Spartans' explosion.
Micaiah Henry and Garrett Golday had six points apiece to lead Tennessee Tech.
Joshua Langford added 16 points for Michigan State.
