Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. 

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Some local pro football players are Super Bowl Champions. Harrison's Matt House, Hemlock's Andrew Wylie and former CMU star Eric Fisher are all members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs topped the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. House is the Linebackers coach while Wylie and Fisher play on the offensive line. Wylie was a was inactive for the big game. 

