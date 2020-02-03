Some local pro football players are Super Bowl Champions. Harrison's Matt House, Hemlock's Andrew Wylie and former CMU star Eric Fisher are all members of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs topped the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. House is the Linebackers coach while Wylie and Fisher play on the offensive line. Wylie was a was inactive for the big game.
