Midland Dow High School’s student section is known as one of the loudest and most engaged in mid-Michigan, and soon it'll find out if it's the best student section in the state.
“We bring the energy, we bring loud. We are the extra guy on the field the court whatever it be. We're just ready to be here be chargers and have a whole lot of fun,” said Daniel Watkins, Dow student section leader.
Dow is one of three finalists for the MHSAA's Battle of the Fans Championship. It’s a contest that recognizes the state's top high school student cheering section, as voted on by the MHSAA's student advisory council.
“We're the most organized, well rounded student section in the state and I think we can win this thing,” said Noland Sanders, student section leader.
The council is looking for the school that promotes the most positive sportsmanship, student body participation, school spirit, originality of cheers, organization, leadership, and overall fun.
This is the first time Dow has participated in the contest. They are in the finals against former champions Buchanan and Traverse City West. The winning student section will be recognized at the Breslin Center on March 25 during the boys’ basketball state semifinals.
