FORT WAYNE, IN – After setting the franchise record for total bases in a game with 13 on Sunday, Miguel Vargas nearly duplicated his performance on Monday night. Going 4-for-6 with another pair of home runs, the Cuban infielder led the way in the Great Lakes Loons’ 16-6 rout of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Vargas’ two-day performance in total: 8-for-11, 4 HR, 3B, 2B, 8 RBI, 8 R. He entered the series with three career home runs and ended up hitting four in a two-day span.
As the team, the Loons scored a season-high 16 runs on Monday night en route to a three-game series sweep and a seventh straight road win over the TinCaps. Vargas had four hits, Hunter Feduccia tallied three and both James Outman and Dillon Paulson also went deep. The four home runs for Great Lakes tied a season-high.
Most of the Loons scoring came against Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser (L, 4-5) who allowed nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits in three innings. Unearned runs were a theme of the night as eight of the Loons 16 runs were of the unearned variety.
John Rooney (W, 4-1) started the game for Great Lakes and tossed five innings giving five runs (three earned).
After being swept in a four-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods to begin the road trip, the Loons sweep of the TinCaps brings their second-half record to 6-5 as they return to Dow Diamond on Tuesday to begin a four-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Gates open at six.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
July 2: Two-Fer Tuesday
July 3: Independence Day Celebration feat. Theme Jersey Auction
July 6: Field of the Dreams Night feat. Dwier Brown appearance
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.