DETROIT (AP) -- Charles Woodson has been elected to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.
The Michigan football star won the 1997 national championship and Heisman Trophy. The 10-person class will be inducted in a ceremony at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on Oct. 5.
Woodson was elected in the amateur category along with Morris Peterson, who helped Michigan State win the 2000 national basketball title, Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt and Michigan basketball standout Diane Dietz.
Grant Hill, a Detroit Pistons star, and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov will be inducted as professionals. Clarkston basketball coach Dan Fife and sports executive Tom Wilson were elected.
Harry Atkins, who was a sports writer for The Associated Press, and Detroit sports writer Mike O'Hara were elected in the media category.
