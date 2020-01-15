TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Dallas Morgan and Devontae Lane combined to score 32 second-half points and Central Michigan defeated Toledo 74-67 for the Chippewas' first win in Toledo's Savage Arena since 2016. Morgan scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Lane added 16 points - scoring 12 after halftime.. The Chippewas trailed by eight early in the second half, before Morgan scored seven unanswered points. Keshaun Saunders scored 18 points for the Rockets, Marreon Jackson added 15 points and six assists, Luke Knapke had 14 points.
