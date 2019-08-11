MIDLAND, Mich. – James Outman blasted an 0-1 pitch over the right-center field fence for a grand slam in the sixth inning and made history for the Great Lakes Loons in a 7-4 win over Bowling Green.
Lori Ford of Mount Morris became the first-ever winner of the Miller Lite Grand Slam Inning and took home $5000 thanks to Outman. The Loons have been running the promotion since 2013 and no one had ever won. The grand slam is also significant because it’s the fifth of the season for the Loons, which is the most in a single season in franchise history.
Already trailing 1-0, the Loons scored two runs in the second inning thanks to a Matt Cogen RBI single and a Jair Camargo sacrifice fly. Bowling Green then surged ahead 3-2 going into the sixth inning after a solo home run from Jordan Qsar and an RBI sacrifice fly by Russ Olive.
Relief pitcher Michael Costanzo (L, 0-2, BS, 1) entered the game for Bowling Green in the sixth inning, replacing starter Caleb Sampen. Romer Cuadrado, the first batter of the inning, promptly sent a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence to tie the game 3-3. After two walks and a single from Leonel Valera, Outman hit the historic grand slam to give the Loons a commanding 7-3 lead.
Justin Hagenman made his first start of the season for the Loons in place of Jose Martinez, who was promoted to Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga. Hagenman threw four innings and allowed four hits and three runs while striking out two batters. Edward Cuello (W, 1-0) pitched three shutout innings in relief of Hagenman.
With the win, the Loons regain sole possession of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division. Great Lakes goes for the series victory tomorrow afternoon on Summer Camp Kids Day, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. EDT.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Aug 12: Summer Camp Kids Day
Aug 17: Fairy Tale Kingdom Night
Aug 18: Back to School Lunch Box Giveaway
Aug 19: Postgame Veterans Run the Bases
Aug 20: Two-fer Tuesday
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
