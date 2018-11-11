EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Ward had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Joshua Langford added 18 points to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 106-82 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday night.
The Spartans (1-1) were barely challenged in their home opener and rebounded comfortably from a season-opening loss to Kansas. Michigan State led 59-35 at halftime on the strength of a dominating performance on the boards.
Cassius Winston contributed 14 points and eight assists for the Spartans, and Matt McQuaid scored 12 points.
Troy Baxter and Christian Carlyle led FGCU (1-2) with 20 points apiece.
The previous time Michigan State faced FGCU, in 2016, the Spartans won by a point in a finish marred by a timekeeping error. This game didn't go down to the wire.
FGCU led 10-6 early before Michigan State went on a 25-5 run that broke the game open. Langford, Winston and McQuaid made 3-pointers during that stretch.
FGCU's Haanif Cheatham was called for a flagrant foul and ejected late in the first half for undercutting Ward near the basket. Cheatham appeared to be coming over to try to box Ward out, but he came in low, and the bigger Ward ended up in a dangerous position.
