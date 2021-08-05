Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced Thursday Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Vice President Bill Beekman will start his new role as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives this fall.
Beekman’s new position was created to help coordinate a strategic plan implementation effort for MSU.
“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” President Stanley said. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role.”
The search for a new athletic director will be led by a national search firm. Beekman will continue to lead athletics until a new director is hired.
Beekman was named Athletic Director and interim vice president in February of 2018 and became the permanent leader in July 2018.
“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” Beekman said. “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”
While Beekman was athletic director, MSU won seven Big Ten Championships and three top-four national finishes. MSU student-athletes posted the highest-grade point average in athletic department history with a 3.3051 in the spring 2021 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.