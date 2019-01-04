Michigan State Football Update: MSU’s 2019 Season Opener Against Tulsa Moved to Friday, Aug. 30
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s 2019 football season opener against Tulsa in Spartan Stadium has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.
The game time and TV network will be announced at a later date.
MSU’s 2019 home schedule features three home games in September, including three straight to start the season (Tulsa on Aug. 30, Western Michigan on Sept. 7 and Arizona State on Sept. 14). After the Big Ten opener at Northwestern on Sept. 21, MSU returns to campus for Homecoming on Sept. 28 to face Indiana.
Following back-to-back road games at Ohio State (Oct. 5) and Wisconsin (Oct. 12), the Spartans have a bye and will then host Penn State on Oct. 26.
MSU will also take on Illinois (Nov. 9) in East Lansing before traveling to Michigan (Nov. 16) and Rutgers (Nov. 23). Senior Day will be Nov. 30 in the regular-season finale against Maryland in Spartan Stadium.
2019 MSU SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 21: at Northwestern
Sept. 28: INDIANA (Homecoming)
Oct. 5: at Ohio State
Oct. 12: at Wisconsin
Oct. 26: PENN STATE
Nov. 9: ILLINOIS
Nov. 16: at Michigan
Nov. 23: at Rutgers
Nov. 30: MARYLAND
