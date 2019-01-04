Michigan State

Michigan State Football Update: MSU’s 2019 Season Opener Against Tulsa Moved to Friday, Aug. 30

 

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s 2019 football season opener against Tulsa in Spartan Stadium has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

The game time and TV network will be announced at a later date.

MSU’s 2019 home schedule features three home games in September, including three straight to start the season (Tulsa on Aug. 30, Western Michigan on Sept. 7 and Arizona State on Sept. 14). After the Big Ten opener at Northwestern on Sept. 21, MSU returns to campus for Homecoming on Sept. 28 to face Indiana.

Following back-to-back road games at Ohio State (Oct. 5) and Wisconsin (Oct. 12), the Spartans have a bye and will then host Penn State on Oct. 26.

MSU will also take on Illinois (Nov. 9) in East Lansing before traveling to Michigan (Nov. 16) and Rutgers (Nov. 23). Senior Day will be Nov. 30 in the regular-season finale against Maryland in Spartan Stadium.

 

2019 MSU SCHEDULE

Aug. 30: TULSA

Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN               

Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 21: at Northwestern

Sept. 28: INDIANA (Homecoming)

Oct. 5: at Ohio State

Oct. 12: at Wisconsin

Oct. 26: PENN STATE

Nov. 9: ILLINOIS

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: MARYLAND

Copyright Michigan State University 2019.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.