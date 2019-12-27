Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the 7-6 Spartans ahead, 27-21.
Lewerke also ran for a TD, White had 97 yards receiving and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.
Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead.
