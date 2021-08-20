Michigan State University updated policy for face coverings ahead of different games this fall.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask indoors in all Michigan State campus buildings, including indoor areas of Spartan Stadium.
The requirement includes restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas, and the press box at the stadium. Masks will not be required in outdoor seating areas at Spartan Stadium, but they are encouraged.
These protocols will be in effect during the Meet the Spartans event on Monday, Aug. 23.
Face coverings are also required for those attending volleyball games inside the Jenison Field House. Masks will not be required in outdoor spaces at men’s and women’s soccer games at DeMartin Stadium and field hockey at Ralph Young Field, except for indoor spaces at these facilities.
