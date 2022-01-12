The Ontario Hockey League announced changes to multiple Saginaw Spirit games because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Thursday, Jan. 13 game at home against the London Knights and the Saturday, Jan. 15 game vs. the Windsor Spitfires in Saginaw have been postponed.
In place of their previously scheduled home game against the London Knights on Saturday, January 15, the Saginaw Spirit will now play host to the Flint Firebirds at 7:05 p.m.
Saginaw will travel to Erie to play the Otters on Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. The Spirit will host the Sarnia Sting on Feb. 19 at 7:05 p.m. as a make-up for the Jan. 8 matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.