DETROIT (AP) -- Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193.
The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. He tied for eighth in February in the Puerto Rico Open -- played opposite the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship -- for his only top-10 finish on the tour.
Lashley, the first- and second-round leader, started Saturday with a one-shot lead and pulled away with the low round of the day.
J.T. Poston (66) was second. Cameron Tringale (65) was another stroke back.
