MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University baseball team added more earned more individual postseason honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)
Senior utility player Nick Palmer earned was named an Honorable Mention All-American from the NCBWA. Senior relief pitcher Lennon Gwizdala and junior first baseman David Vinsky were both named to the Rawlings/ABCA Second Team All-Midwest Region.
Palmer had a breakthrough season for the Timberwolves, setting career-highs across the board offensively. He ended the year with a .367 average with nine home runs and 59 RBIs. Palmer lead the GLIAC in RBIs while standing second in doubles (19) and third in total bases (125). His 59 RBIs this season are the second-most in school history. He was named First Team All-Region by the NCBWA and by D2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA).
Gwizdala earned second-team all-region for the second straight season. He led the GLIAC with eight saves while going 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA. Gwizdala holds both the saves in a season (13) and in a career (28) record at Northwood. He finished his career with seven more saves than any other pitcher in school history. Gwizdala led all active Division II pitchers in saves. He has now earned Second Team All-Region from the NCBWA, D2CCA and the ABCA.
Vinsky turned in his third straight year big year for Northwod, earning both All-Region as well as First Team All-GLIAC honors. He hit .367 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs this season. Vinsky led the GLIAC in runs (71), home runs and total bases (131). Vinsky also ranked among the GLIAC leaders in hits (77 - second), slugging percentage (.624 - fourth), average (fifth) and on-base percentage (.472 – fourth). Vinsky also earned Second Team All-Region honors from the NCBWA, D2CCA and the ABCA.
Northwood finished the year 33-21 overall, with the 33 wins standing as the third-most in school history. NU made the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third consecutive season.
