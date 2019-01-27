ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Taryn McCutcheon had 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals to help No. 23 Michigan State hold off Michigan for a 77-73 victory Sunday.
The Spartans (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) have won six of seven against their rivals.
The Wolverines (12-9, 3-6) trailed by 15 points in the third quarter and by nine with 3:13 left before rallying to cut their deficit to four on four occasions over the last 1:50 of the game.
Michigan State made enough free throws late in the game to seal its third win in four games.
Jenna Allen and Shay Colley scored 14 points each and Victoria Gaines added 11 points for the Spartans.
Michigan freshman forward Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
