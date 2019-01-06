ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday to remain unbeaten.
Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who are a win away from matching the school's best start. They joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.
The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1) had won seven straight since losing at Duke.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson scored 12 points and freshman Brandon Johns had eight points and eight rebounds.
Indiana's Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Romero Langford added 17 points.
When Morgan and Langford were in foul trouble early in the first half, the Wolverines took advantage and gained control of the game for good.
Michigan led 44-29 at halftime and didn't have much trouble keeping a comfortable cushion after halftime in part because Morgan picked up his third and fourth fouls.
