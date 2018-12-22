ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Iggy Brazdeikis scored 19 points and Charles Matthews added 17 to lead No. 4 Michigan to a 71-50 victory over Air Force on Saturday.
The Wolverines (12-0) went on a 19-3 run in the first half and never looked back. Michigan is 12-0 for only the third time in school history. The Wolverines also did it in 1985-86 and 2012-13.
Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers scored 11 points each for Michigan. Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons (4-7) with 16.
Air Force led 10-5 early, and the Wolverines seemed content to stay on the perimeter. Eight of Michigan's first nine shots were from 3-point range, and only one of them went in.
The Wolverines were quick with a course correction. Eli Brooks and Poole made layups, and a dunk by Jon Teske put Michigan up 11-10. Eventually, the 3s started falling too, and it was 28-21 at halftime.
Brazdeikis took advantage of an Air Force turnover early in the second half and finished a breakaway with a reverse dunk to make it 39-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.