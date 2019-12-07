ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Franz Wagner and No. 4 Michigan rebounded from their first loss of the season with quite an offensive turnaround.
From 43 points to 103.
"We're a good offensive team. I think we have a lot of weapons," Wagner said. "I think just the overall pace of the game, too. Iowa is a really fast team."
Garza scored 27 points in the first half, including 15 of Iowa's first 17.
"I'd most certainly rather have the `W.' They tried to game plan to kind of just stay out on the shooters and kind of let me go 1-on-1," Garza said. "If you go 1-on-1 with me, I'm just going to just try to get to the basket and score as much as I can."
It was the defensive end that prevented the Hawkeyes (6-3, 0-1) from winning this one. Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson added 16 points each for Michigan (8-1, 1-0), which had six players with at least 12.
Garza set a record for the most points by an opposing player at Michigan's Crisler Center, breaking the mark of 39 by Ohio State's Dennis Hopson in 1987. Connor McCaffery was the only other Iowa player in double figures with 12 points.
"Garza is a very talented ballplayer," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "Very crafty in the low block, very smart in how he uses angles, excellent footwork, can shoot the ball from outside. We knew we would have our hands full with Garza, but I love the fact that our guys took the challenge. No one got discouraged when he was making shots."
Michigan led 50-38 at halftime. Teske picked up his fourth foul with 11:17 remaining and Michigan up 74-61. Iowa cut the lead to seven, but Austin Davis, a backup big man for the Wolverines, contributed a layup and two dunks in a span of about a minute to help keep the Hawkeyes at bay.
