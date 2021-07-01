Northwood University Athletic Director, Dave Marsh, is stepping down to be an assistant professor and department chair of the Sport Management academic program.
Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Jeff Curtis, will become Northwood’s new Athletic Director. Both career moves become effective on Aug. 15 with a new women’s basketball coach to be announced at a later date.
"We are very blessed at Northwood University to have leaders like Dave and Jeff on our staff," said Northwood University President Dr. Kent MacDonald. "Dave's passion for Northwood athletics has been a great asset for our University and I know he will carry that passion over to our Sport Management program. Jeff has been a tremendous ambassador for Northwood through his outstanding work leading our women's basketball program. He is respected by our staff and is the perfect choice to lead our athletic department."
Marsh has been the Athletic Director for eight years and has been at Northwood for 23. He started as the Sports Information Director and Marketing Director in 1998.
"Serving as the Northwood athletic director has been an honor that I am extremely grateful for and proud of," Marsh said. "Having been in college athletics for 33 years, this is an emotional decision for me. I believe God is calling me to the new challenge of teaching and making a difference in the lives of students in a different way. I am very excited to advance our mission and philosophy in the classroom and through enhancing experiential learning opportunities for our Sport Management and E-Sport Management students. I am also excited for Jeff and know he will do an outstanding job. I am confident he will bring Northwood athletics to new heights. We have an amazing staff in the athletic department that I will continue to be proud to call my colleagues. In my new role I hope to create a strong connection between the Sport Management program and the Athletic Department."
Curtis has been with Northwood since 2000 when he was an assistant men’s basketball coach. In 17 years as head women’s coach, he led Northwood to a 233-227 overall record.
His 233 wins are 152 more than any other coach in Northwood women’s basketball history.
"I would like to thank President MacDonald and all of the administration for allowing me the privilege of becoming athletic director for a University that means so much to my family and me," Curtis said. "I would also like to thank my current and former players for making coaching at Northwood a life-changing experience. It took an incredible opportunity for me to step away from coaching, which this is. I am eager to get started."
