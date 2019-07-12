MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the members of the 14th class of the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Kristin Cameron (Women's Track & Field), Kyle Clement (Football), Kevin Fegan (Volleyball Coach), Justin Holyszko (Men's Golf), Jodi Ostergren (Women's Basketball) and the 1991 Volleyball Team join 70 other inductees into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 14th annual Hall of Fame ceremony will take place October 12 in the Hach Student Life Center, following the Northwood football game at 1 p.m. The reception for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 6 p.m.
Admission to the reception and dinner will be $35. Net proceeds from the event will fund a Northwood Athletic Hall of Fame scholarship in the name of the inductees.
The inductees were selected based on their athletic prowess, contributions to the athletic programs, success and character as well as their positive representation of Northwood University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.