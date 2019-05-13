MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University baseball team has been named the fourth seed for the upcoming 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional Tournament.
This marks the third straight season the Timberwolves have earned a bid to the NCAA Championships. NU had never reached the event prior to this streak.
The brackets were announced Sunday night (May 12) by the NCAA. For the first time in the history of the event, each region will feature two teams hosting four teams. The winner of each site will then face each other in a best-of-three Super Regional the following weekend.
Ashland is the top seed and will serve as host for the regional at Kent State University. Games will take place Thursday-Saturday.
The Timberwolves (33-19) will open the tournament against fifth-seeded Bellarmine (32-19). Ashland (41-11) will face eighth seeded Tiffin (24-29).
Thursday, May 16
Game One: Ashland vs. Tiffin
Game Two: Northwood vs. Bellarmine
Friday, May 17
Game Three: Winner of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two
Game Four: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two
Game Five: Loser of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Four
Saturday, May 18
Game Six: Winner of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Five
Game Seven: (If Necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.