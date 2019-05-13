Northwood

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University baseball team has been named the fourth seed for the upcoming 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional Tournament.

This marks the third straight season the Timberwolves have earned a bid to the NCAA Championships. NU had never reached the event prior to this streak.

The brackets were announced Sunday night (May 12) by the NCAA. For the first time in the history of the event, each region will feature two teams hosting four teams. The winner of each site will then face each other in a best-of-three Super Regional the following weekend.

Ashland is the top seed and will serve as host for the regional at Kent State University. Games will take place Thursday-Saturday.

The Timberwolves (33-19) will open the tournament against fifth-seeded Bellarmine (32-19). Ashland (41-11) will face eighth seeded Tiffin (24-29).

 

Thursday, May 16

Game One: Ashland vs. Tiffin

Game Two: Northwood vs. Bellarmine

 

Friday, May 17

Game Three: Winner of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two

Game Four: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two

Game Five: Loser of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Four

 

Saturday, May 18

Game Six: Winner of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Five

Game Seven: (If Necessary)

