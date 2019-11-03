November 2, 2019
OVERVIEW
SCORE: Northwood Timberwolves 28, Northern Michigan Wildcats 10
RECORDS: Northwood (1-8, 1-5 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (1-7, 0-6 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Hantz Stadium – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood defeats Northern Michigan on senior day to pick up their first win (November 2).
INSIDE THE GAME
- The Wildcats were able to find the endzone on their opening drive. Northern Michigan was able to travel 54 yards on ten plays, eventually scoring on Tyshon King's one-yard rush. This gave the Wildcats a 7-0 advantage with 9:19 remaining in the opening quarter.
- The Timberwolves responded at the very end of the first quarter. Jalen Lewis found the endzone with no time left on the clock on a nine-yard run to finish Northwood's seven-play, sixty-nine-yard drive to tie the game 7-7 after one quarter.
- With 10:44 remaining in the second quarter, the Wildcats' Daniel Riser completed a 46-yard field goal attempt to take a 10-7 advantage in the contest.
- Northwood was able to regain the lead with 2:12 left in the half. A 14-play, 80-yard drive was capped with a 10-yard run by Cashual Goldsmith as the Timberwolves took a 14-10 lead.
- The Timberwolves extended their lead with 3:42 remaining in the third. Gomez was 4-4 for 57-yards on the drive, ending it with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Christian Martinez to give the Timberwolves a 21-10 lead in the contest.
- More strong offense by the Timberwolves gave them a 28-10 advantage over the Wildcats with 6:12 left in the game. Goldsmith's 5-yard touchdown, his second of the day, capped the Northwood drive.
- That score proved to the last of the game, giving the Timberwolves the win.
GAME STATS
- FIRST DOWNS: Northwood 19, Northern Michigan 17
- RUSHES-YARDS: Northwood 46-167, Northern Michigan 43-186
- PASSING YARDS: Northwood 176 (10-18-0-1), Northern Michigan 71 (9-23-1-0)
- TOTAL OFFENSE, PLAYS-YARDS: Northwood 64-343, Northern Michigan 66-257
- TIME OF POSSESSION: Northwood 30:28, Northern Michigan 29:22
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will travel to Davenport next Saturday (November 9). Kickoff is set for Noon.
