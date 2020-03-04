RECAP: Fourth-seeded Northwood men's basketball defeats No. 5 Davenport 82-70 in the GLIAC Tournament Quarterfinals Tuesday night (March 3).
FIRST HALF
- Northwood got off to a fast start in the game, leading by as many as eight in the opening 12 minutes of the game (17-9).
- Davenport was the better team the remainder of the half, eventually taking a 30-29 lead at the break.
- Northwood shot the ball well in the half, going 13-25 overall (52.0 percent) while making 2-6 from the 3-point line.
- DU finished the half shooting just 33.3 percent (10-30) but did make five 3-pointers while making 5-6 from the foul line
SECOND HALF
- The Panthers opened up a five point lead early in the second half when Northwood took control of the game.
- DU's lead was 34-29 when Northwood scored 22 of the next 26 points to open up a 51-38 edge.
- The Timberwolves extended the lead to as many as 17 in the second half. DU got no closer than 11 in the final 10:29 of the game.
- Northwood's offense had a great shooting half, going 17-25 overall (68.0 percent) and 7-11 from 3-point range (63.6 percent) and 12-15 from the foul line (80.0 percent).
- Davenport also was strong from the floor, going 16-29 overall (55.2 percent). The Panthers were 5-15 from 3-point range (33.3 percent) and 3-4 from the foul line (75.0 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Davenport .441 (26-59), Northwood .600 (30-50)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Davenport .333 (10-30), Northwood .529 (9-17)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Davenport .765 (13-17), Northwood .684 (13-19)
- REBOUNDS: Davenport 27 (10 offensive), Northwood 31 (Six offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Davenport 14/12, Northwood 19/11
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Davenport 30, Northwood 40
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Davenport 12, Northwood 9
- SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Davenport 6, Northwood 6
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Jack Ammerman: 26 points (24 in the second half), 7-11 from the floor, 5-8 from 3-point range, 7-8 from the foul line
- Danny Kolp: 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks
- Ja'Kavien Lewis: 15 points, four assists
