OVERVIEW – #18 ASHLAND
SCORE: Ashland Eagles 83, Northwood Timberwolves 77
RECORDS: Northwood (11-15, 8-10 GLIAC), Ashland (21-4, 13-4 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood comes up short against #18 Ashland 83-77 Thursday night (February 21).
FIRST HALF
- The two halves were vastly different, as both teams struggled to score int the opening 20 minutes.
- Ashland started the game 14-4 run, despite a stretch of play that saw neither team score for over four minutes.
- NU responded with a 9-2 run of their own as the Eagles led 16-13 at the halfway point.
- The Eagles responded with five consecutive points and eventually led 31-24 at the end of 20.
- NU shot 35.7 percent from the field (10-28), making good on 40 percent of their three-point attempts (2-5).
- AU made 37.5 percent of their shots from the floor (12-32), including 44.4 percent from behind the arc (4-9).
SECOND HALF
- The second half featured more runs and a high level of offense.
- Northwood came out of the locker room with six consecutive points to cut the deficit down to 31-30.
- Ashland responded with a run of their own and pushed the lead to 55-43 just before the halfway point.
- The Timberwolves continued to chip away, cutting the advantage down to 74-72.
- Ashland held firm, however, netting nine of the final 14 points to close out the win.
- Both teams shot incredibly well in the second half. The Timberwolves made 70.4 percent of their attempts from the floor (19-27), including 44.4 percent from three-point range (4-9).
- The Eagles shot 68 percent from the field (17-25), including 75 percent from behind the arc (6-8).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .509 (29-57), Northwood .527 (29-55)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .588 (10-17), Northwood .429 (6-14)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .938 (15-16), Northwood .813 (13-16)
- REBOUNDS: Ashland 27 (5 offensive), Northwood 30 (7 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 10/7, Northwood 14/11
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Alec Marty: 16 points
- David Jelinek: 15 points
- Jack Ammerman: 13 points
- Trey McBride: 11 points
- Ja'Kavien Lewis: 10 points, eight assists
