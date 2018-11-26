SCORE: #14 Findlay Oilers 85, Northwood Timberwolves 72
RECORDS: Northwood (2-4), Findlay (5-0)
LOCATION: Croy Gymnasium – Findlay, Ohio
RECAP: Northwood dropped an 85-72 contest at No. 14 Findlay Monday night (November 26).
FIRST HALF
- Findlay scored the first two points of the game and did not trail the remainder of the half.
- NU trailed 40-34 with less than a minute to go in the frame before the Oilers scored the final five points to take a 45-34 lead at the break.
- Findlay's shooting was the key to the Oilers taking the lead at halftime – UF shot 58.1 percent from the floor (18-31) and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.
- Northwood finished the half at 40.0 percent (14-35) overall and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc (3-10).
SECOND HALF
- Northwood got within eight points early in the second half, but it was all Findlay the rest of the way.
- The Oilers led by as many as 26 down the stretch before winning the game by 13.
- Northwood had a much higher field goal percentage in the second half, shooting 55.2 percent (16-29) compared to Findlay at 36.7 percent (11-30).
- UF held the advantage in the second half thanks to the foul line, going 14-20 from the line compared to NU at 4-4.
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Findlay .475 (29-61), Northwood .469 (30-64)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Findlay .421 (8-19), Northwood .294 (5-17)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Findlay .655 (19-29), Northwood .875 (7-8)
- REBOUNDS: Findlay 37 (10 offensive), Northwood 34 (Seven offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Findlay 14/11, Northwood 12/13
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Trey McBride: 16 points, nine rebounds
- Jack Ammerman: 15 points, three 3-pointers
- Alec Marty: 11 points each
