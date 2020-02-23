OVERVIEW – WALSH
SCORE: Walsh Cavaliers 4, Northwood Timberwolves 3
RECORDS: Northwood (1-1), Walsh (3-6)
LOCATION: North Canton, Ohio – North Canton Racquet Club
RECAP: Northwood men's tennis drops tough 4-3 match at Walsh Saturday evening (February 23).
INSIDE THE MATCH
- Doubles proved to be a big part of the win for the Cavaliers, as Walsh took all three matches to earn a 1-0 lead heading into singles.
- Singles proved to be tight, as both teams earned three out of six victories.
- Five of the six singles matches were decided in straight-sets.
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Leon Grundstrom/Francois Sauerman/David Sedlar: Singles win
UP NEXT
- Northwood will host Southern Indiana Friday (February 28). Match time is set for 1 p.m. at the Great Midland Tennis Center.
Singles competition
1. Jakob Riglewski (WALSHM) def. Kobus Sauerman (NU) 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)
2. Leon Grundstrom (NU) def. Joao Campos (WALSHM) 6-4, 6-1
3. Francois Sauerman (NU) def. Dawson Drummond (WALSHM) 7-6, 6-2
4. David Sedlar (NU) def. Clemens Wagner (WALSHM) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
5. Filipp Kulynych (WALSHM) def. Mathis Violet (NU) 6-4, 6-3
6. Guilherme Carneiro (WALSHM) def. Tony Henrio (NU) 7-5, 7-6 (10-8)
