January 4, 2020
OVERVIEW – PURDUE NORTHWEST
SCORE: Purdue Northwest Pride 61, Northwood Timberwolves 52
RECORDS: Northwood (2-10, 0-4 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest (6-6, 3-1 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Westville, Ind.
RECAP: Purdue Northwest controls the third quarter to earn a 61-52 win over Northwood women's basketball Saturday (January 4).
FIRST QUARTER
- Both team struggled offensively the majority of the first quarter.
- The Timberwolves connected on 3-pointers on their final two possessions of the first to take a 15-10 lead after one.
- Northwood ended the opening quarter at 30.8 percent from the floor (4-13). All four of their field goals were from 3-point range.
- PNW ended the first at 33.3 percent overall 4-12.
SECOND QUARTER
- Purdue Northwest responded with the first five points of the second quarter to tie the game 15-15.
- NU struggled shooting in the second, going 3-11 overall (27.3 percent) while going 1-6 from beyond the arc.
- The Pride also struggled from the floor, going 4-17 (23.5 percent). PNW earned the advantage in the quarter by making five free throws.
THIRD QUARTER
- Purdue Northwest was the better team early in the third, scoring 11 of the first 12 points to open up a 10-point lead at 35-25.
- After scoring 24 points in the opening 20 minutes, the Pride put up 22 points in the third quarter alone, giving PNW a 46-35 lead heading to the fourth
- Shooting was the key to the quarter for both teams – Northwood went just 2-10 from the floor in the frame (20.0 percent).
- PNW shot 58.8 percent in the third (10-17).
FOURTH QUARTER
- The Timberwolves chipped away at the lead, cutting the advantage down to five at 53-48 with 3:10 remaining.
- NU eventually trailed by six with the ball with under a minute remaining, but a 3-pointer to cut the lead to three missed, ending NU's chance to comeback.
- Northwood was 6-17 from the floor in the fourth (35.3 percent) while missing all five of their 3-point attempts.
- The Pride was 4-13 from the floor (30.8 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Purdue Northwest .373 (22-59), Northwood .294 (15-51)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Purdue Northwest .188 (3-16), Northwood .200 (5-25)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Purdue Northwest .737 (14-19), Northwood .895 (17-19)
- REBOUNDS: Purdue Northwest 40 (10 offensive), Northwood 35 (Six offensive)
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Purdue Northwest 26, Northwood 20
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Purdue Northwest 6, Northwood 16
- SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Purdue Northwest 9, Northwood 3
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host Ferris State Thursday night (January 9). Game time is set for 6 p.m.
