FIRST QUARTER
- Ashland started the night with nine of the first 14 points halfway through the first.
- Northwood provided a big response to end the period, rattling off an 8-2 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 13-11 at the end of the first.
- The Timberwolves shot 26.7 percent from the field (4-15), making good on 28.6 of their three-point attempts (2-7).
- AU made 30.8 percent of their shots from the floor (4-13), missing all of their attempts from behind the arc (0-4).
SECOND QUARTER
- The Eagles offense got going in the second quarter.
- Ashland posted a 23-13 edge in the frame to take a 34-26 lead at halftime
- The Timberwolves made 42.9 percent of their attempts from the floor in the second (6-14), missing all of their shots from three-point range (0-2).
- The Eagles shot 55.6 percent from the field (10-18), including 75 percent from behind the arc (3-4).
THIRD QUARTER
- Ashland's offense continued to stay hot in the third, putting up 31 points.
- NU trailed 43-36 when the Eagles went on a 17-4 run to make the score 60-40.
- The Eagles advantage was 65-48 heading into the final 10 minutes.
- Northwood made 50 percent of their attempts from the floor in the third (8-16), including an identical 50 percent from three-point range (3-6).
- The Eagles rolled in the third on the offensive end, shooting 68.8 percent from the field (11-16) and 80 percent from behind the arc (4-5).
FOURTH QUARTER
- AU soon increased their lead to 23 early in the fourth to put the game away.
- The Timberwolves made 46.2 percent of their attempts from the floor in the final quarter (6-13), including 50 percent from three-point range (3-6).
- Ashland stayed hot, shooting 54.5 percent from the field (6-11). They made 50 of their shots percent from behind the arc (3-6).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .534 (31-58), Northwood .414 (24-58)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .526 (10-19), Northwood .381 (8-21)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland 1.000 (12-12), Northwood .643 (9-14)
- REBOUNDS: Ashland 35 (11 offensive), Northwood 28 (12 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 18/16, Northwood 17/14
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Brooke Ditto: 16 points, six assists (career-highs)
- Ellie Taylor/Grace German: 13 points, four rebounds each
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host Wayne State Saturday (February 23). Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m.
