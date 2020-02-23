SCORE: Ashland Eagles 77, Northwood Timberwolves 56
RECORDS: Northwood (9-18, 7-12 GLIAC), Ashland (27-0, 19-0 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood women's basketball battles but falls to No. 2 Ashland Saturday afternoon (February 22).
FIRST QUARTER
- The Timberwolves scored the first five points of the game before the Eagles took over.
- AU scored 14 of the next 16 points on their way to a 14-9 lead after one.
- Ashland ended the first quarter at 40.0 percent overall (6-15) and 2-5 from 3-point range.
- Northwood struggled from the floor in the opening 10 minutes, shooting 20.0 percent overall (2-10) while going 1-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 percent). NU also had nine first quarter turnovers.
SECOND QUARTER
- Northwood was within four at 21-17 with under six minutes remaining in the half when the Eagles finished strong.
- The Eagles out-scored Northwood 19-6 in the final 4:36 to take a 40-23 lead at the break.
- Ashland's shooting got rolling in the second, going 11-16 from the floor (68.8 percent).
- NU was 6-15 from the floor in the second (40.0 percent) overall.
THIRD QUARTER
- Ashland pushed their lead to 20 (47-27) early in the third before the Timberwolves began to fight back.
- NU got as close as 10 before the Eagles led 55-43 heading to the fourth.
- AU ended the third at 40.0 percent overall (6-15).
- Northwood finished the third at 43.8 percent (7-16) but missed a chance to get even closer thanks to struggling at the foul line. The Timberwolves went just 5-13 from the line in the third (38.5 percent).
FOURTH QUARTER
- Northwood got within 11 early in the fourth, but that proved to be as close as the Timberwolves would get.
- AU got the lead up to 25 at one point and used a layup as time was expiring to get their final margin to 21.
- Ashland got the offense going again in the fourth, going 9-14 overall (64.3 percent), 2-3 from 3-point range (66.7 percent) and 2-2 from the foul line.
- Northwood went 5-15 overall (33.3 percent) while going 1-5 from the 3-point line (20.0 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .533 (32-60), Northwood .357 (20-56)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .429 (6-14), Northwood .200 (4-20)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .636 (7-11), Northwood .500 (12-24)
- REBOUNDS: Ashland 37 (Four offensive), Northwood 36 (11 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 21/17, Northwood 11/21
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ashland 46, Northwood 30
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ashland 23, Northwood 14
- SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Ashland 6, Northwood 8
- FAST BREAK POINTS: Ashland 14, Northwood 5
- BENCH POINTS: Ashland 11, Northwood 20
