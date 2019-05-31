BOWLING GREEN, KY – After totaling just four hits in the series opener against the Bowling Green Hot Rods this week, the Great Lakes Loons offense scored eight runs on 10 hits on Wednesday and out-did themselves in the finale on Thursday night. The Loons earned a series win by scoring eight runs on 14 hits defeating the Hot Rods 8-4.
The Loons (32-19) scored in seven of nine innings including each of the final five frames and Jose Martinez delivered a scoreless final five innings to aid in the win. Martinez (W, 3-1) allowed just two hits in his five innings while working with an economy of pitches (53 total, 31 strikes). Martinez has quietly performed brilliantly of late totaling 22 1/3 innings with just one earned run allowed in his last six appearances (0.40 ERA).
Bowling Green (32-22) took an early 4-2 lead after two innings, but their shaky bullpen was unable to hold up. Cristofer Ogando (L, 2-1) gave up two runs on three hits and lefty Nick Sprengel ceded two runs on four hits.
The victory gives the Loons their 21st win in the month of May. It marks only the third time in franchise history a single month has produced 21 wins (July 2010, August 2018). The win also was the Loons’ 11th on the road in May. 11 road wins in a month has only happened one other time in the franchise’s history (July 2010).
Great Lakes now hold a full-game lead atop the Midwest League Eastern Division.
The final extended road trip of the first half rolls on to Fort Wayne, Indiana for another matchup with the TinCaps (Padres). First pitch in game one of a three-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday from Parkview Field. Radio pregame coverage dawns at 6:35 on ESPN 100.9-FM.
FROM THE BOX SCORE
Jair Camargo: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI
Romer Cuadrado: 2-for-4, 2 R, Solo HR, 2B
Dillon Paulson: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB
UPCOMING HOMESTAND
June 4: Bark in the Park
June 5: School Kids Day
June 6: STEM Night
June 7: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich)
June 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park
June 9: Lou E’s Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
